Fellaini has suffered knee ligament damage, reveals Belgium coach Martinez

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez says Romelu Lukaku is 100 per cent fit, but has raised concerns over the knee injury suffered by his Manchester United team-mate Marouane Fellaini.

Lukaku reported for international duty carrying an ankle injury and sat out Saturday's 4-3 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina, but the striker could be in line to feature against Cyprus on Tuesday.

That may not please United fans, with Belgium clear at the top of World Cup qualifying group H and certain of their trip to Russia next summer, but it is the news on midfielder Fellaini which will cause real concern.

Martinez announced at his press conference ahead of the Cyprus game that Fellaini suffered "ligament damage", adding: "Only the scan in the coming days will determine the severity of it."

Fellaini has become a key man in Jose Mourinho's plans at club level, particularly since an injury to fellow midfielder Paul Pogba, and United could ill afford a lengthy absence for him.

They seemingly need not worry over Lukaku - and Martinez insists Mourinho has no problem with his potential selection.

"Romelu is fit and available, he's training with us tonight," said Martinez. "And no, I have not received a call from Mourinho.

"The reason (Lukaku) wasn't in the squad in the previous game was because he wasn't 100 per cent.

"Now he is 100 per cent but we need to take into consideration that he has been with the group for only one session. He's been working on an individual basis, really good work, but we need to keep that in mind."

Fellaini's injury will not sour his relationship with Mourinho either, according to Martinez.

"It was a very unfortunate injury for Marouane Fellaini," he said.

"I don't think the state of the pitch played any part and it was just a collision between two strong players who wanted to win the ball, and unfortunately Marouane ended up with damage in his ligament.

"But there was nothing wrong in that respect so the relationship is very, very good with Manchester United as you would expect."

Source: PA

