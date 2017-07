Manchester United have agreed a £75million deal for Everton striker Romelu Lukaku, Press Association Sport understands.

The 24-year-old appeared set to rejoin former club Chelsea this summer but it is understood he is now on the verge of linking up with the manager that sold him in 2014.

United boss Jose Mourinho has been desperate to bring in a striker this summer and a move for Lukaku is now close, having agreed a fee in the region of £75million with Everton.

Source: PA

