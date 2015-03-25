 
  1. Football
  2. Wales

FAW chief to face no further action over Wales boss comment

14 December 2017 02:34

Football Association of Wales chief executive Jonathan Ford will face no disciplinary action over his comment that the next manager of Wales would “definitely not” be English.

The FAW council voted on Tuesday that a comment Ford made to BBC Sport Wales about Chris Coleman’s successor should be explored further, with a three-man disciplinary commission set up.

But the FAW, in a statement posted on its official website on Thursday, said Ford has clarified his comments, where he repeated details of a previous conversation, and apologised for them.

“Following the discussions today, it was accepted that the documented comments were taken out of context and not in the manner in which they were intended,” said the FAW statement.

“The CEO has apologised for the statement and the FAW officers, having reviewed the situation, do not propose to take the matter any further.”

Source: By PA Sport Staff

Feature Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at Northampton

Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at...

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?

Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?...

Chelsea were drawn against Barcelona in one of the standout ties of the Champions League last 16.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings

Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings...

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Feature 5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups

5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups...

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Feature When post-match interviews don

When post-match interviews don't go smoothly...

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Feature A closer look at Manchester City

A closer look at Manchester City's record-equallin...

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.