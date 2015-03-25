FAW chief to face no further action over Wales boss comment

Football Association of Wales chief executive Jonathan Ford will face no disciplinary action over his comment that the next manager of Wales would “definitely not” be English.

The FAW council voted on Tuesday that a comment Ford made to BBC Sport Wales about Chris Coleman’s successor should be explored further, with a three-man disciplinary commission set up.

But the FAW, in a statement posted on its official website on Thursday, said Ford has clarified his comments, where he repeated details of a previous conversation, and apologised for them.

#Breaking Football Association of Wales chief executive Jonathan Ford has apologised for saying the next manager of Wales would "definitely not" be English, the governing body has announced pic.twitter.com/BRGiwuh9Oo — PA Dugout (@PAdugout) December 14, 2017

“Following the discussions today, it was accepted that the documented comments were taken out of context and not in the manner in which they were intended,” said the FAW statement.

“The CEO has apologised for the statement and the FAW officers, having reviewed the situation, do not propose to take the matter any further.”

Source: By PA Sport Staff

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.