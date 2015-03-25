 
FAW chief Ford to face disciplinary over ‘definitely not English’ comment

13 December 2017 10:29

Football Association of Wales chief executive Jonathan Ford is to face a disciplinary commission over his comment that the next Wales manager will “definitely” not be English.

The FAW’s investigation could delay the appointment of the next Wales manager as Ford is due to head up the process of finding Chris Coleman’s successor.

Ford said last week that the FAW preferred the next Wales manager to be Welsh and “definitely not English”.

“We have always favoured Welsh people because arguably the passion is there,” Ford told BBC Wales.

“Somebody said this earlier, Welsh most definitely, foreign possibly, but definitely not English.”

But the ruling FAW council met in Cardiff on Tuesday and voted for Ford’s comment to be explored further, with a three-man disciplinary commission set up.

The FAW are strong supporters of the Kick Racism Out Of Football campaign and some members of the 34-strong council feel Ford’s remark could be viewed as potential racism by outsiders.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

