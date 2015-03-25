Falkirk 1-2 Dundee Utd: Match Report

Paul Dixon's late winner gets Dundee United past Falkirk and into play-off finalPaul Dixon headed a late winner as Dundee United came from behind to beat Falkirk and reach the Ladbrokes Premiership play-off final.Dixon's goal sealed a 2-1 victory at a sold-out Falkirk Stadium and a 4-3 aggregate triumph to keep alive United's hopes of returning to the top flight at the first time of asking.James Craigen fired home his second goal of the tie inside 11 minutes and the game remained nicely poised, although Falkirk appeared to have taken control before Simon Murray levelled with 14 minutes left after the hosts failed to deal with a simple ball forward.And United completed the comeback with three minutes left to set up another two-legged affair next week against either Inverness or Hamilton. Substitute Alex Nicholls collected the ball from a throw-in on the right and had space to cross to the back post, where Dixon beat Tom Taiwo to loop a header into the far corner.The hosts had taken the lead for the first time in the tie after a crisp move. Right-back Aaron Muirhead played it into John Baird's feet and the striker laid it off to Craigen, who arrowed a 20-yard drive which went in off the far post.Falkirk were buoyed by the goal and had some good passages of play inside the United half with former Tannadice midfielder Mark Kerr making them tick but United were getting forward too and they created their first clear chance when Dixon's cross found Thomas Mikkelsen in space. The Dane headed over from 10 yards.Murray twice fluffed chances to shoot from about 18 yards before some balls over the top caught out Falkirk, but Mikkelsen could not find Murray from the first break and curled not far over from 20 yards from another opening.There was controversy in the 50th minute when referee Kevin Clancy blew for a very soft free-kick just as William Edjenguele volleyed in off the bar following a corner. Mikkelsen had placed his hand on Watson before heading the ball on but the defender went down very easily.United kept up the pressure and Andreu stabbed wide following a cutback by Murray, who soon had a header saved by Robbie Thomson.Falkirk responded and Craigen and Luke Leahy twice linked up well to threaten.Thomson got down well to save from Murray but the Bairns were now keeping United at arm's length and visiting manager Ray McKinnon made a tactical switch midway through the half, taking off striker Mikkelsen and bringing on midfielder Scot Fraser and moving to a 4-2-3-1.The equaliser came from a simple diagonal ball from Fraser from inside his own half. Blair Spittal won it in the air and Murray got the ball amid some hesitant defending from Muirhead before calmly slotting home.Spittal took a yellow card to stop Myles Hippolyte on a dangerous break and the Falkirk substitute could not clear the wall from the free-kick.Extra time looked likely but Dixon soon struck to spark wild celebrations among the visiting fans.

Source: PA

