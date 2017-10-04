 
  1. Football
  2. Chelsea

Fabregas confesses to throwing pizza at Ferguson in Old Trafford tunnel

04 October 2017 03:10

Cesc Fabregas has admitted he threw the pizza which struck then Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson in the ‘Battle of the Buffet’ 13 years ago.

Arsenal, Fabregas’ former club, saw their 49-game unbeaten run come to an end at Old Trafford in October 2004 and a clash in the tunnel followed.

Fabregas’ former Gunners team-mate Martin Keown said the pizza was thrown by the Spain playmaker in 2014, but it has taken another three years for an admission from the man himself.

Asked about the incident on Sky’s A League of Their Own, Fabregas told host James Corden “yes”, before expanding.

The 30-year-old Chelsea midfielder said: “Martin Keown is a liar because I saw him in front of me just, like, punching people. He didn’t see anything.

“All of a sudden, I heard noises and I thought what’s happening? So I go out with my slice of pizza and I saw Sol Campbell, Rio Ferdinand, Martin Keown… everyone pushing each other. (Patrick) Vieira.

Sir Alex Ferguson was hit by pizza after Manchester United ended Arsenal's 49-match unbeaten run (Neal Simpson/Empics)
Sir Alex Ferguson was hit by pizza after Manchester United ended Arsenal’s 49-match unbeaten run (Neal Simpson/Empics)

“I was like I want to get in but I don’t know how to and I threw… peeew… just threw it.

“Once I saw it was hitting, like, who it was hitting, which I didn’t mean…

“I apologise Sir Alex, (I) really didn’t mean to do that.”

Fabregas was asked where the pizza struck Ferguson and indicated it was on the Scot’s cheek.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

Feature 5 things we learned from the Malaysian Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Malaysian Grand Prix...

Max Verstappen sealed victory at the Malaysian Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton finished second to extend his lead in the championship standings.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

5 things we learned from the Premier League this w...

Manchester City and Manchester United maintained the pace at the top of the Premier League while Everton and Crystal Palace continued to struggle.

Feature Four talking points ahead of Premier League matchweek 7

Four talking points ahead of Premier League matchw...

The Premier League waves goodbye to September and says hello to October this weekend before the latest international break.

Feature Four talking points ahead of Chelsea v Manchester City

Four talking points ahead of Chelsea v Manchester ...

Champions Chelsea play early pace-setters Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Feature 6 contenders to be the next Bayern Munich boss

6 contenders to be the next Bayern Munich boss...

Bayern Munich are looking for a new head coach after parting company with Carlo Ancelotti following the 3-0 defeat to

Feature 3 of the most memorable Malaysian Grands Prix

3 of the most memorable Malaysian Grands Prix...

The Malaysian Grand Prix has been a permanent fixture on the Formula One calendar since it hosted it's first race in 1999.