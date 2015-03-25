FA picks 32 grassroots leagues to trial 'sin bins' for dissent next season

The Football Association has announced the 32 grassroots leagues that will trial rugby-style 'sin bins' for dissent next season.

The 32 were picked from 130 leagues at step seven in the pyramid and below that registered an interest in taking part in the pilot, and have been selected to provide a mix of male, female, adult, youth, Saturday and Sunday football from across England.

Trials of temporary dismissals were approved at a meeting of law-making body the International Football Association Board (IFAB) in March and each national association was given discretion on whether to use sin bins for all cautions or just some.

The FA has chosen to focus on dissent, which accounted for a quarter of all yellow cards last season, as it ties in with the governing body's Respect campaign to protect referees and improve behaviour.

Players from the selected leagues who complain to officials next season can expect to spend 10 minutes off the pitch.

In a statement, the FA's head of judicial services Mark Ives said: "This is a fantastic opportunity to reduce dissent across the grassroots of the game.

"I am encouraged by the level of enthusiasm from county FAs, leagues, clubs and referees and in their collective commitment to make a difference to our great game at a local level. I look forward to seeing a positive impact during the course of the season."

The following leagues have been selected for the trial:

Anglian Combination League



Army Football League Massey



Birmingham & District Football League



Bolton, Bury & District Football League



Chester & Wirral Football League



Cumberland County League



Devon and Exeter Football League



Dorset Premier League



Durham County Women's



Evesham & District Sunday Football League



Gloucestershire County Women's League



Gloucestershire Northern Senior League



Hertfordshire Senior County League



Hitchin Sunday League



Jersey Football Combination



JJ Jones Builders Duchy League



Liverpool County FA Premier League



Mid Sussex Football League



Mid Sussex Youth & Minor Football League



Midwest Counties Female



North Staffs Youth League



Nottinghamshire Senior Football League



Notts. Amateur Alliance



Peterborough & District Football League



Potteries & District Sunday League



Sevenoaks and District Football League



Sheffield & District Junior Sunday League



Southern Amateur League



Surrey Primary Youth League



Taunton & District Saturday League



Trelawny League



Warrington Sunday Football League



Source: PA

