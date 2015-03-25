 
FA picks 32 grassroots leagues to trial 'sin bins' for dissent next season

14 July 2017 12:39

The Football Association has announced the 32 grassroots leagues that will trial rugby-style 'sin bins' for dissent next season.

The 32 were picked from 130 leagues at step seven in the pyramid and below that registered an interest in taking part in the pilot, and have been selected to provide a mix of male, female, adult, youth, Saturday and Sunday football from across England.

Trials of temporary dismissals were approved at a meeting of law-making body the International Football Association Board (IFAB) in March and each national association was given discretion on whether to use sin bins for all cautions or just some.

The FA has chosen to focus on dissent, which accounted for a quarter of all yellow cards last season, as it ties in with the governing body's Respect campaign to protect referees and improve behaviour.

Players from the selected leagues who complain to officials next season can expect to spend 10 minutes off the pitch.

In a statement, the FA's head of judicial services Mark Ives said: "This is a fantastic opportunity to reduce dissent across the grassroots of the game.

"I am encouraged by the level of enthusiasm from county FAs, leagues, clubs and referees and in their collective commitment to make a difference to our great game at a local level. I look forward to seeing a positive impact during the course of the season."

The following leagues have been selected for the trial:

  • Anglian Combination League
  • Army Football League Massey
  • Birmingham & District Football League
  • Bolton, Bury & District Football League
  • Chester & Wirral Football League
  • Cumberland County League
  • Devon and Exeter Football League
  • Dorset Premier League
  • Durham County Women's
  • Evesham & District Sunday Football League
  • Gloucestershire County Women's League
  • Gloucestershire Northern Senior League
  • Hertfordshire Senior County League
  • Hitchin Sunday League
  • Jersey Football Combination
  • JJ Jones Builders Duchy League
  • Liverpool County FA Premier League
  • Mid Sussex Football League
  • Mid Sussex Youth & Minor Football League
  • Midwest Counties Female
  • North Staffs Youth League
  • Nottinghamshire Senior Football League
  • Notts. Amateur Alliance
  • Peterborough & District Football League
  • Potteries & District Sunday League
  • Sevenoaks and District Football League
  • Sheffield & District Junior Sunday League
  • Southern Amateur League
  • Surrey Primary Youth League
  • Taunton & District Saturday League
  • Trelawny League
  • Warrington Sunday Football League

Source: PA

