 
  1. Football
  2. Manchester United

FA gives Manchester rivals until Wednesday to explain Old Trafford fracas

11 December 2017 09:09

The Football Association has given Manchester United and Manchester City until Wednesday to reply to a request for observations following reports of ugly scenes after City’s 2-1 win at Old Trafford.

United manager Jose Mourinho and City goalkeeper Ederson are reported to have had a confrontation after the game, while it is claimed Mourinho had milk and water thrown at him from the away dressing room.

The home side is understood to have taken exception to City’s post-match celebrations and an altercation – involving up to 20 players and staff in the crowded corridor leading to the dressing rooms – is believed to have left City coach Mikel Arteta with a head wound.

Referee Michael Oliver did not witness the scenes, so the FA has not received a report on the matter from him.

Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta was involved in the tunnel incident (Mike Egerton/PA)

Source: By PA Sport Staff

