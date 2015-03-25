 
FA confirms England v Slovenia will go ahead despite planned Tube strike

02 October 2017 08:24

The Football Association has confirmed England's World Cup qualifier against Slovenia will go ahead on Thursday evening despite a planned strike by Tube drivers.

Members of the Aslef union are set to walk out for 24 hours in a dispute over working practices, with fans travelling to Wembley for the clash - which kicks off at 1945 - due to be affected.

But the FA released a statement to announce the game will go ahead, also informing fans about alternative transport options.

It read: "The FA is committed to help as many supporters as possible attend the match.

"Over the past few days we have been working with TFL and our transport partner National Express to set up a range of transport options to help you get to and from Wembley. These additional services will remain in place even if the strike is cancelled.

"Please remember to allow extra time for your journey."

Source: PA

