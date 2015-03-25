 
FA chairman Clarke: Rooney retirement marks end of era in international football

23 August 2017 01:39

Wayne Rooney's retirement from international football marks the end of an era, according to Football Association chairman Greg Clarke.

The England record goalscorer has called time on an international career which has seen him net 53 times in 119 appearances.

The Everton striker will not be part of Gareth Southgate's plans to face Malta and Slovakia in World Cup qualifiers next month, with the England manager set to pay his own tribute on Thursday when he names his squad to play those two fixtures.

On a day when the former Manchester United captain announced he would not play for England any more, Clarke said: "Today marks the end of an era in international football.

"Wayne Rooney is an icon of his generation and an undoubted legend of the game.

"As his country's all-time leading goalscorer and most-capped outfield player, it goes without saying that Wayne has deservedly earned the right to forever be called a Three Lions great.

"I know it was always a huge honour for Wayne to pull on the England shirt and led his country as captain with great pride.

"It's with sadness that we see Wayne call time on his international career but we respect his decision and expect to see him continue to contribute to Everton and the rest of the football world for many years to come.

"From street footballer to England captain, Wayne continues to be an inspiration for all."

Source: PA

