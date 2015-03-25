FA board backs chief executive Martin Glenn over Mark Sampson sacking

Football Association chief executive Martin Glenn has been given a vote of confidence by the board for his handling of Mark Sampson’s dismissal as England Women’s manager.

The board met at Wembley on Monday for the first time since the furore surrounding Sampson arose and the matter was discussed at length.

In a statement, the FA said: “A number of questions were raised around the historic processes which the board has asked the executive to look into further with the appropriate external legal support.

FA says "the right procedures are in place" to prevent repeat of circumstances leading to Mark Sampson's sacking as England Women's manager pic.twitter.com/paAr17F3tH — PA Dugout (@PAdugout) September 25, 2017

“The board is confident that, consistent with the substantial positive change under the leadership of (chairman) Greg Clarke and Martin Glenn, the right procedures are in place to prevent a similar issue arising now or in the future.

“The board also discussed ways to continue to improve support for England Women’s teams and will consider recommendations on this when they next meet.”

Source: By PA Sport Staff

