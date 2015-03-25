Ex-Sutton keeper Wayne Shaw gets two-month ban for eating pie during FA Cup tie

Former Sutton goalkeeper Wayne Shaw has been fine £375 and suspended for two months by the Football Association for betting-related offences.

The ex-Sutton keeper was found guilty at an independent disciplinary hearing on Wednesday, after he was alleged to have intentionally influenced betting markets in Sutton's 2-0 FA Cup fifth round defeat to Arsenal in February.

Shaw ate a pie on the substitutes' bench as Sutton lost out to the Gunners, and the charge of influencing betting markets, which Shaw denied, was found proven at an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing.

The FA announced Shaw's punishment after Wednesday's hearing, with the 45-year-old banned from all football-related activity for eight weeks.

"Wayne Shaw has been fined £375 and immediately suspended from all football and all football-related activity for two months after he was charged in relation to a breach of FA Rules," read an FA statement.

"It was alleged the former Sutton United goalkeeper intentionally influenced a football betting market during the FA Cup Fifth Round tie against Arsenal on Monday, February 20, 2017, contrary to FA Rule E5(a).

"The charge, which he denied, was found proven following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing today."

Shaw's pie-eating stunt took place in the 83rd minute of the match against Arsenal, and the incident led to his sacking by the club.

A bookmaker had offered odds on the likelihood of Shaw eating a pie during the match.

The incident caught widespread attention and quickly became known as 'piegate', but the goalkeeper himself later insisted he spiralled into depression.

"My world fell in," he told BBC Radio 5 Live in May. "I was in tears. I had never been sacked in my life.

"It's on my mind every day, it probably will be for along time.

"I've been through depression. I wasn't sleeping right, I could feel myself getting stressed. And I've still got that knot in my stomach.

"The following afternoon it was a situation where I either resigned or they sacked me.

"No one asked for my side of the story. The club's knee-jerk reaction was that they wanted nothing to do with it.

"I haven't made any money and my friends haven't made any money.

"I probably got carried away, after a whole career of having the mickey taken out of me. That was all it was meant to be."

Source: PA

