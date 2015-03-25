Exeter V Stevenage at St James Park : Match Preview

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Lee Holmes set for Exeter comeback against StevenageExeter are set to welcome back Lee Holmes at home to Stevenage.The winger has not featured since November 18 due to what has been described as a "fatigue injury".Veteran striker Robbie Simpson could also return to the squad after breaking his ankle in March.But defender Jordan Tillson is suspended following his red card in the FA Cup replay victory against Forest Green in midweek.Stevenage hope to have Ronnie Henry available for the match.Henry picked up a knock against Wycombe but should recover while Ben Kennedy is close to regaining fitness after a knee injury.Danny Newton, meanwhile, came off the bench last weekend and could start.Stevenage sit 16th in the table and are winless in seven games in the league.

