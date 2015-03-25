Exeter V Port Vale at St James Park : Match Preview

Hiram Boateng set to miss out again for ExeterHiram Boateng could miss out again when Exeter entertain Port Vale in Sky Bet League Two.Midfielder Boateng missed the 4-1 midweek home defeat to Luton after limping off at Wycombe last weekend with a bruised leg.Grecians boss Paul Tisdale will wait on fitness updates on skipper Jordan Moore-Taylor and Luke Croll before deciding whether to make defensive changes.Striker Liam McAlinden will make his first league start in nearly a month if Reuben Reid is rested after going seven games without scoring.Port Vale boss Neil Aspin is likely to stick with the same players as his side seek a third straight win.Cristian Montano could come into consideration for a start after making a scoring return from a six-week absence with a hamstring problem in Tuesday's 3-0 win at Morecambe.Tyler Denton was replaced at half-time by Michael Tonge, who could start after Vale scored twice in the second half at the Globe Arena.Striker Tom Pope bagged a brace at Morecambe to take his tally to five in three games.

Source: PAR

