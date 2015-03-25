 
Exeter V Port Vale at St James Park : Match Preview

19 October 2017 04:10
Hiram Boateng set to miss out again for Exeter

Hiram Boateng could miss out again when Exeter entertain Port Vale in Sky Bet League Two.

Midfielder Boateng missed the 4-1 midweek home defeat to Luton after limping off at Wycombe last weekend with a bruised leg.

Grecians boss Paul Tisdale will wait on fitness updates on skipper Jordan Moore-Taylor and Luke Croll before deciding whether to make defensive changes.

Striker Liam McAlinden will make his first league start in nearly a month if Reuben Reid is rested after going seven games without scoring.

Port Vale boss Neil Aspin is likely to stick with the same players as his side seek a third straight win.

Cristian Montano could come into consideration for a start after making a scoring return from a six-week absence with a hamstring problem in Tuesday's 3-0 win at Morecambe.

Tyler Denton was replaced at half-time by Michael Tonge, who could start after Vale scored twice in the second half at the Globe Arena.

Striker Tom Pope bagged a brace at Morecambe to take his tally to five in three games.

Source: PAR

