Exeter V Notts County at St James Park : Match Preview

Exeter captain Jordan Moore-Taylor doubtful for meeting with Notts CountyExeter captain Jordan Moore-Taylor could miss the Sky Bet League Two summit meeting with Notts County.Moore-Taylor went off following a heavy challenge in the 2-0 reverse at Coventry on Saturday, the Grecians' first defeat of the season.Troy Archibald-Henville and Dean Moxey will compete for a starting spot if Moore-Taylor fails to recover in time.Jayden Stockley is pushing for his first start since rejoining Exeter from Aberdeen last month.Notts County, top of the table but only ahead of Exeter on goal difference, might be without Dan Jones.The left-back had to come off with a hamstring injury at half-time during the 4-1 home win against Lincoln on Saturday.Shola Ameobi's hamstring injury is not as serious as initially feared and the striker, who has missed the last three matches, should not be out much longer.Magpies manager Kevin Nolan has hinted at making changes with it being a three-game week for the club, with the likes of Carl Dickinson, Haydn Hollis, Elliott Hewitt, Lewis Alessandra and Alan Smith ready to come into the team.

Source: PAR

