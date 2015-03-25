 
  1. Football
  2. Exeter City

Exeter V Newport County at St James Park : Match Preview

31 August 2017 04:18
Luke Croll sidelined as Exeter host Newport

Exeter are set to be without Luke Croll for Newport's Sky Bet League Two visit.

Defender Croll was carried off in the early stages of Exeter's 3-1 Checkatrade Trophy defeat to Yeovil on Tuesday.

Jayden Stockley, who had a successful loan spell at Exeter in 2016, could make the bench after returning to the Grecians from Aberdeen on transfer deadline day.

But teenage right-back Kane Wilson, signed on loan from West Brom, will link up with his new team-mates next week after international duty with the England Under-18 squad.

Newport made eight changes for their midweek Checkatrade Trophy defeat at Forest Green and it will be a similar amount in Devon.

Defender Mark O'Brien should return after being forced off during last Saturday's 4-1 defeat of Chesterfield with a slight hamstring strain.

While captain Joss Labadie and forwards Shawn McCoulsky and Lamar Reynolds are doubtful.

Striker Marlon Jackson is still ruled out by a hamstring injury.

Source: PAR

Feature Oxlade-Chamberlain the latest player to leave Arsenal for Premier League rival

Oxlade-Chamberlain the latest player to leave Arse...

England winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has signed for Liverpool from Arsenal.

Feature 5 of England

5 of England's most memorable Test matches on home...

Test cricket received a welcome shot in the arm this week, with the West Indies demonstrating that they are not

Feature Which big-name Premier League players could make transfer deadline day moves?

Which big-name Premier League players could make t...

Alexis Sanchez, Diego Costa and Philippe Coutinho will be among those waiting anxiously by their phones on what is set

Feature Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's possible opponents if he continue...

Conor McGregor stepped into a boxing ring for the first time as a professional fighter against Floyd Mayweather, but it may not be the last.

Feature How have the Premier League clubs fared so far in the summer transfer window?

How have the Premier League clubs fared so far in ...

The summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Thursday, August 31, but there is still plenty of time for clubs to get late deals done.

Feature A look at Andy Murray

A look at Andy Murray's possible route to the US O...

Provided his dodgy hip holds up, Andy Murray will begin his US Open campaign next week with his sights on another grand slam title.