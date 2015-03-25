Exeter V Newport County at St James Park : Match Preview

Exeter are set to be without Luke Croll for Newport's Sky Bet League Two visit.
Defender Croll was carried off in the early stages of Exeter's 3-1 Checkatrade Trophy defeat to Yeovil on Tuesday.
Jayden Stockley, who had a successful loan spell at Exeter in 2016, could make the bench after returning to the Grecians from Aberdeen on transfer deadline day.
But teenage right-back Kane Wilson, signed on loan from West Brom, will link up with his new team-mates next week after international duty with the England Under-18 squad.
Newport made eight changes for their midweek Checkatrade Trophy defeat at Forest Green and it will be a similar amount in Devon.
Defender Mark O'Brien should return after being forced off during last Saturday's 4-1 defeat of Chesterfield with a slight hamstring strain.
While captain Joss Labadie and forwards Shawn McCoulsky and Lamar Reynolds are doubtful.
Striker Marlon Jackson is still ruled out by a hamstring injury.
