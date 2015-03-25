Exeter V Morecambe at St James Park : Match Preview

England will name their squad for the Ashes on Wednesday - 57 days before the first ball is bowled at the Gabba.

FULL-TIME: We're heading home with another three points in the @ChampionsLeague after @HKane's perfect hat-trick in Nicosia! #COYS pic.

Harry Kane underlined his blistering goalscoring form with a Champions League hat-trick in Tuesday night’s 3-0 win at Apoel Nicosia.

The fight for the Formula One World Championship moves on to Malaysia this weekend with the race expected to be the last held at the Sepang circuit.

The Malaysian Grand Prix has been a permanent fixture on the Formula One calendar since it hosted it's first race in 1999.

Forest Green have Charlie Cooper available to face AccringtonForest Green have Charlie Cooper available for the visit of Sky Bet League Two high-fliers Accrington.The midfielder missed bottom-placed Forest Green's midweek defeat at Cambridge through suspension after picking up five bookings this season.Cooper's father Mark made five changes at Cambridge, but Rovers still suffered a sixth defeat in seven league games.Skipper Liam Noble, Scott Laird and Toni Gomes will all hope to return after being left out at Cambridge.Third-placed Accrington are monitoring Kayden Jackson ahead of Saturday's game.The forward limped off in the 53rd minute of Tuesday's 2-1 win at Port Vale having taken a couple of bangs on his thigh.Defender Ben Richards-Everton has returned to first team training this week as his recovery from a dislocated shoulder continues, but he is not expected to be a part of the squad at the New Lawn.Goalkeeper Max Stryjek (hamstring) remains sidelined.

We have noticed you are using an Ad-Blocker..

Digital Sport Group's revenue is provided by the ads we show on our sites, we kindly ask you to white-list or disable your Ad-Blocker