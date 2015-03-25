Exeter V Luton at St James Park : Match Preview

Exeter to check on Hiram Boateng ahead of Luton clashExeter could be without influential midfielder Hiram Boateng for the home clash against Luton on Tuesday.Boateng limped off during Saturday's 0-0 draw against Wycombe, with Exeter manager Paul Tisdale later confirming he had taken a blow to his calf.Tisdale hopes that some players could be back in the selection mix after injury as the Grecians prepare to host a team lying one place and two points behind them in the top three.Victory or a draw for Exeter could take them back to the top of the table, depending on how current leaders Notts County fare at Crewe.Luton midfielder Alan McCormack is set to miss out once more.McCormack has sat out the last six of the Hatters' games because of a groin injury and will be given more timer to recoverDefender Alan Sheehan is available after missing the 7-1 rout of Stevenage due to the birth of his first child.Meanwhile defender Dan Potts is back from suspension.

Source: PAR

