Exeter V Lincoln City at St James Park : Match Preview

Grecians Wheel-y hope David is fit in timeDavid Wheeler is doubtful for Exeter's Sky Bet League Two home game against Lincoln.Wheeler, the Grecians' top scorer in the 2016-17 season, was forced off during last weekend's 1-1 draw at Swindon after taking a blow to his knee and he faces a fitness test before kick-off.Ryan Harley and Dean Moxey will miss out with niggling injuries, but midfielder Jake Taylor could return to the starting line-up.Winger Jack Sparkes, 16, could feature in the matchday squad again after making an impressive debut at Swindon.Lincoln captain Luke Waterfall is fit again and Josh Ginnelly will be assessed.Defender Waterfall has yet to play this season - although he was on the bench against Morecambe last weekend - due to a knee injury while midfielder Ginnelly has missed the last two matches with the ankle problem he sustained on the opening day of the campaign.Interest in Sean Raggett from clubs in higher divisions means the highly rated defender might not be available, with the Imps bracing themselves for a bid before the weekend.Sam Habergham is back in training after two hernia operations and the left-back is close to a first-team return.

Source: PAR

