Exeter V Grimsby at St James Park : Match Preview

Exeter midfielder Lloyd James suspended for Grimsby clashExeter will be without midfielder Lloyd James for their Sky Bet League Two match at home to Grimsby on Saturday,James picked up a knock during their FA Cup win over Heybridge Swifts last weekend and collected his fifth yellow card of the season, which means he is also suspended.Robbie Simpson, Ryan Brunt, Luke Croll and Jordan Tillson remain long-term absentees.Exeter sit fourth in the table but are looking for their first win in five league matches.Grimsby, unbeaten in their last three away games in League Two, have players returning from injury ahead of the long trip to Devon.Mitch Rose, Karleigh Osborne and Jamey Osborne all started the Checkatrade Trophy tie against Sunderland in midweek, with Rose and Osbourne completing the match and Osborne getting 69 minutes under his belt.It remains to be seen if any of the trio will feature at the weekend, although on-loan striker Jamille Matt should be back in the squad after a back problem.Sean McAllister made his first appearance of the season against Sunderland on Wednesday night after struggling with a persistent abductor muscle injury and the midfielder might be include among the substitutes.

