Exeter V Forest Green at St James Park : Match Preview

No new worries for ExeterBoss Paul Tisdale has no fresh injury concerns as Exeter attempt to bounce back from Saturday's disappointing 3-1 defeat at Yeovil against bottom-of-the-table Forest Green.Tisdale was happy with much of what he saw at Huish Park, but his side were ultimately made to pay for their mistakes.Defender Dean Moxey and midfielder Jordan Tillson were included among the substitutes on their respective returns from injury and suspension.However, both were unused and will hope for roles on their return to St James Park.Manny Monthe is set to return to the Forest Green line-up after missing the last two games through suspension.Rovers defender Monthe was dismissed during extra-time of the FA Cup defeat to Exeter earlier in December but is a welcome addition to boss Mark Cooper's squad.Dale Bennett is likely to miss out after he was forced off in the second half of the 1-0 defeat against Carlisle on Saturday.Isaiah Osbourne and Drissa Traore may sit the game out having only just returned from injury, while Keanu Marsh-Brown could be also rested.

Source: PAR

