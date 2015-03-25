 
  1. Football
  2. Exeter City

Exeter V Crewe at St James Park : Match Preview

14 September 2017 02:02
Paul Tisdale set to name unchanged Exeter side when leaders face Crewe

Exeter boss Paul Tisdale could name an unchanged team for the fifth successive game as the Sky Bet League Two leaders prepare to greet Crewe.

The Grecians have won six and drawn one of their seven league fixtures, extending an impressive unbeaten run by beating Barnet in midweek.

Dean Moxey, who was among Exeter's substitutes last weekend, could feature, while Ryan Harley is close to returning from injury.

But Tisdale has no reason to change anything at present as his players target another victory against opponents eight points and nine places below them.

Midfielder Conor Grant will not travel with Crewe having been given more time to recover from concussion.

The on-loan Everton player sustained a head injury at Grimsby on September 2 and will miss a third match before coming back into consideration.

Scotland Under-21 international James Jones (hip) is also out of contention, but is close to training fully for the first time this season.

George Ray (back) is a long-term absentee for the Railwaymen.

Source: PAR

Feature What did Roy Hodgson

What did Roy Hodgson's England predecessors do aft...

Roy Hodgson has taken up his first managerial post since departing as England coach after his appointment by Crystal Palace.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla

Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla...

Liverpool return to Champions League action at home to Sevilla on Wednesday.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Manchester City

Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Mancheste...

Manchester City face Dutch champions Feyenoord in the first match of their latest Champions League campaign on Wednesday.

Feature Five things you may not know about US Open champion Sloane Stephens

Five things you may not know about US Open champio...

Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys to win her first grand slam title at the US Open.

Feature 12 things you may not know about England bowler James Anderson

12 things you may not know about England bowler Ja...

James Anderson has become the first England bowler to take 500 Test wickets during the third game against West Indies at Headingley.

Feature James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Test wickets

James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Te...

James Anderson has joined Test cricket's elite 500 club, taking the landmark scalp in the third match against West Indies.