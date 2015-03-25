Exeter V Crewe at St James Park : Match Preview

Paul Tisdale set to name unchanged Exeter side when leaders face CreweExeter boss Paul Tisdale could name an unchanged team for the fifth successive game as the Sky Bet League Two leaders prepare to greet Crewe.The Grecians have won six and drawn one of their seven league fixtures, extending an impressive unbeaten run by beating Barnet in midweek.Dean Moxey, who was among Exeter's substitutes last weekend, could feature, while Ryan Harley is close to returning from injury.But Tisdale has no reason to change anything at present as his players target another victory against opponents eight points and nine places below them.Midfielder Conor Grant will not travel with Crewe having been given more time to recover from concussion.The on-loan Everton player sustained a head injury at Grimsby on September 2 and will miss a third match before coming back into consideration.Scotland Under-21 international James Jones (hip) is also out of contention, but is close to training fully for the first time this season.George Ray (back) is a long-term absentee for the Railwaymen.

Source: PAR

