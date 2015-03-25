Exeter V Coventry at St James Park : Match Preview

Jordan Moore-Taylor set to boost ExeterExeter hope to have skipper Jordan Moore-Taylor available for the visit of FA Cup giantkillers Coventry.Moore-Taylor missed the FA Cup defeat to West Brom last weekend with a muscle injury.The Grecians have been stretched at the back in recent weeks and there is no return date for injured defenders Troy Brown and Luke Croll.Lee Holmes and Matt Jay could come into contention for the Sky Bet League Two fixture.Striker Stuart Beavon could return for Coventry after scoring twice for the Under-23s against Bristol City in midweek following his recovery from a bruised foot.Centre-back Rod McDonald continues to nurse a groin complaint and remains a doubt for Mark Robins' side.Kyel Reid is back at the club after his loan spell at Colchester ended but he is unlikely to feature for the Sky Blues.Jordan Turnbull has also been recalled from his loan at Partick Thistle with a view to the defender making a permanent transfer.

