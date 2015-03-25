Exeter V Accrington Stanley at St James Park : Match Preview

Exeter are likely to revert to playing two strikers at home to Accrington.
Reuben Reid led the line on his own during the midweek 3-1 defeat at Crawley, but Jayden Stockley and Liam McAlinden could be recalled as the Grecians seek to stop a slide of one win in seven Sky Bet League Two games.
Midfielder Lee Holmes could also come back into the reckoning after a knock.
Craig Woodman could make way with Dean Moxey reverting to his more favoured left-back position.
Accrington's Jordan Clark is a doubt for the contest at St James Park.
The midfielder has been nursing a hamstring problem and missed the 1-0 win over Wycombe on Tuesday.
Erico Sousa (leg) and Seamus Conneely (groin) remain sidelined.
Third-placed Stanley are one spot and four points better off than their hosts ahead of the match.
