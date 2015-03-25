Exeter V Accrington Stanley at St James Park : Match Preview

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Grecians set to go for two up front at home to AccringtonExeter are likely to revert to playing two strikers at home to Accrington.Reuben Reid led the line on his own during the midweek 3-1 defeat at Crawley, but Jayden Stockley and Liam McAlinden could be recalled as the Grecians seek to stop a slide of one win in seven Sky Bet League Two games.Midfielder Lee Holmes could also come back into the reckoning after a knock.Craig Woodman could make way with Dean Moxey reverting to his more favoured left-back position.Accrington's Jordan Clark is a doubt for the contest at St James Park.The midfielder has been nursing a hamstring problem and missed the 1-0 win over Wycombe on Tuesday.Erico Sousa (leg) and Seamus Conneely (groin) remain sidelined.Third-placed Stanley are one spot and four points better off than their hosts ahead of the match.

We have noticed you are using an Ad-Blocker..

Digital Sport Group's revenue is provided by the ads we show on our sites, we kindly ask you to white-list or disable your Ad-Blocker