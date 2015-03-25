Everton V West Ham at Goodison Park : Match Preview

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Plans have been drawn up to stage an historic women-only motor racing championship.

Leighton Baines and Michael Keane doubtful for EvertonEverton duo Leighton Baines and Michael Keane are likely to sit out Wednesday's Premier League home clash with West Ham after both came off with injuries at Southampton on Sunday.Fellow defender Mason Holgate (groin), who has missed the last three matches, will be assessed ahead of the contest at Goodison Park.Oumar Niasse is unavailable as he completes his two-match suspension, but Tom Davies can be called upon again having served his one-game ban.David Moyes is set to take an unchanged West Ham squad to play his former club.Marko Arnautovic should be available despite limping off towards the end of Friday night's 1-1 draw with Leicester.Javier Hernandez, Michail Antonio (both hamstring) and James Collins (ankle) are not quite ready to return and Jose Fonte (ankle) is out until the new year.

