Everton V West Ham at Goodison Park : Match Preview

29 November 2017 09:49
Leighton Baines and Michael Keane doubtful for Everton

Everton duo Leighton Baines and Michael Keane are likely to sit out Wednesday's Premier League home clash with West Ham after both came off with injuries at Southampton on Sunday.

Fellow defender Mason Holgate (groin), who has missed the last three matches, will be assessed ahead of the contest at Goodison Park.

Oumar Niasse is unavailable as he completes his two-match suspension, but Tom Davies can be called upon again having served his one-game ban.

David Moyes is set to take an unchanged West Ham squad to play his former club.

Marko Arnautovic should be available despite limping off towards the end of Friday night's 1-1 draw with Leicester.

Javier Hernandez, Michail Antonio (both hamstring) and James Collins (ankle) are not quite ready to return and Jose Fonte (ankle) is out until the new year.

Source: PAR

