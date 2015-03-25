 
Everton V Sunderland at Goodison Park : Match Preview

19 September 2017 03:52
Ronald Koeman looks to halt losing streak against Sunderland

Everton manager Ronald Koeman will make changes for the Carabao Cup visit of Sunderland but needs to strike a balance as he seeks to end a four-match losing streak.

Maarten Stekelenburg could replace former Black Cats goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, with the likes of defenders Jonjoe Kenny and Mason Holgate and midfielders Mohamed Besic and Davy Klaassen also potentially returning.

Youngsters Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Ademola Lookman are pushing for involvement up front, with former outcast Oumar Niasse set for a place on the bench.

Sunderland's on-loan Everton duo Tyias Browning and Brendan Galloway have not been granted permission to play against their parent club.

Black Cats boss Simon Grayson is likely to make several changes to face the Premier League opponents.

Forward Lewis Grabban is out with a hamstring injury and the game is likely to come too soon for Duncan Watmore (knee ligaments) and Josh Maja (knee), but Aiden McGeady (hamstring) could return.

"We want to win another football match. I haven't worked out the changes numbers wise but there will be a couple of changes from Saturday," Grayson told the Sunderland Echo.

"If anybody is any doubt they won't play because of the importance of Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday next week.

"It will be a team to try and win the game, a tough game against an Everton team desperate to win the game.

"Whatever we put out we want to win the match. That has been the philosophy in this competition from the start."

Source: PAR

