Everton V Man Utd at Goodison Park : Match Preview

Everton will monitor James McCarthy and Yannick Bolasie before deciding whether to start the duo in the New Year's Day Premier League clash with Manchester United.
McCarthy lasted just half of Saturday's 2-1 loss to Bournemouth at Dean Court.
Idrissa Gueye should feature again after recovering from hamstring trouble, with Leighton Baines and Ross Barkley still sidelined.
Manchester United are without strikers Romelu Lukaku and Zlatan Ibrahimovic for the trip to Merseyside.
Lukaku will miss at least two games after suffering a head injury against Southampton, while Ibrahimovic faces a month out with a recurrence of his knee problems.
Michael Carrick, Marouane Fellaini and Eric Bailly remain sidelined, with question marks over Chris Smalling, Antonio Valencia and Matteo Darmian.
Source: PAR