Everton V Huddersfield at Goodison Park : Match Preview

01 December 2017 03:23
Big Sam takes charge of Everton for first time and has Niasse back from his ban

Sam Allardyce takes charge of Everton for the first time against Huddersfield, with Oumar Niasse and Michael Keane available for selection.

Niasse is back after becoming the first Premier League player to be banned for deceiving a referee, while Keane is fit again.

Leighton Baines is not ready to join them, meaning another outing for Mason Holgate at left-back.

Huddersfield midfielder Kasey Palmer could return to squad after a three-month injury lay-off.



Palmer, on a season-long loan from Chelsea, is back in full training after being out since September due to a recurring hamstring problem and head coach David Wagner will make a late decision on whether to involve him this weekend.



Rajiv van La Parra serves the second game of his three-match ban but Wagner has no new injury worries after the midweek defeat at Arsenal. Michael Hefele (Achilles), Philip Billing (ankle) and Jon Gorenc Stankovic (knee) are still out.

Source: PAR

