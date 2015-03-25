Everton V Huddersfield at Goodison Park : Match Preview

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Plans have been drawn up to stage an historic women-only motor racing championship.

The 2018 World Cup finals draw takes place in Moscow on Friday, with England hoping to avoid a so-called ‘group

Big Sam takes charge of Everton for first time and has Niasse back from his banSam Allardyce takes charge of Everton for the first time against Huddersfield, with Oumar Niasse and Michael Keane available for selection.Niasse is back after becoming the first Premier League player to be banned for deceiving a referee, while Keane is fit again.Leighton Baines is not ready to join them, meaning another outing for Mason Holgate at left-back.Huddersfield midfielder Kasey Palmer could return to squad after a three-month injury lay-off.Palmer, on a season-long loan from Chelsea, is back in full training after being out since September due to a recurring hamstring problem and head coach David Wagner will make a late decision on whether to involve him this weekend.Rajiv van La Parra serves the second game of his three-match ban but Wagner has no new injury worries after the midweek defeat at Arsenal. Michael Hefele (Achilles), Philip Billing (ankle) and Jon Gorenc Stankovic (knee) are still out.

