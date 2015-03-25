Everton V Chelsea at Goodison Park : Match Preview

Yannick Bolasie is poised to return to the Everton squad for the first time in more than a year for Saturday's clash with Chelsea.
Toffees boss Sam Allardyce plans to put Bolasie on the bench and hopefully give him a run-out after the winger finally recovered from his knee injury.
James McCarthy and Ross Barkley are nearing comebacks and could be available in the new year.
Striker Alvaro Morata is suspended but left wing-back Marcos Alonso is back from a ban.
Morata's absence, for a fifth booking of the season, means Eden Hazard is likely to be deployed as a 'false nine' in the Premier League clash at Goodison Park.
Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte, who is still without Charly Musonda (groin) and David Luiz (knee), is likely to revert to his first-choice line-up after making eight changes against Bournemouth.
Source: PAR