Everton V Chelsea at Goodison Park : Match Preview

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Bolasie in line for Everton returnYannick Bolasie is poised to return to the Everton squad for the first time in more than a year for Saturday's clash with Chelsea.Toffees boss Sam Allardyce plans to put Bolasie on the bench and hopefully give him a run-out after the winger finally recovered from his knee injury.James McCarthy and Ross Barkley are nearing comebacks and could be available in the new year.Striker Alvaro Morata is suspended but left wing-back Marcos Alonso is back from a ban.Morata's absence, for a fifth booking of the season, means Eden Hazard is likely to be deployed as a 'false nine' in the Premier League clash at Goodison Park.Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte, who is still without Charly Musonda (groin) and David Luiz (knee), is likely to revert to his first-choice line-up after making eight changes against Bournemouth.

