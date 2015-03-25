Everton V Burnley at Goodison Park : Match Preview

No more excuses says Everton boss Ronald Koeman ahead of Burnley matchEverton boss Ronald Koeman has stressed it is "not time to find any more excuses" as the Toffees look to generate some positive headlines when they host Burnley on Sunday.Koeman's men disappointed again on Thursday as they were held to a 2-2 draw at Goodison Park by Cypriot outfit Apollon Limassol in the Europa League.That halted what had been something of a revival, with Everton having won back-to-back matches against Sunderland in the Carabao Cup and Bournemouth in the Premier League after losing four in a row in a six-game winless streak.Koeman said ahead of the league clash with Burnley: "It's not time to find any more excuses, because that's not counting for you."The next game is on Sunday. With a win, everyone will be happy and maybe 'Everton are back', that will be the newspaper on Monday."If we don't win, the newspaper will be totally different. But that's football and I accept that way of thinking."Koeman feels the gap between Thursday's and Sunday's fixtures does not give Everton enough time to properly work on what they need to, but he also thinks it is perhaps a good thing to so swiftly have an opportunity to move on from the Apollon match.He said: "We had a session (on Friday), but that was to recover. It is a short session on Saturday, and then we play on Sunday."If you play European football, you don't have time. (But) maybe it's good to have the next game close by after Thursday."Burnley could be set for an early reunion with an old friend when they face Everton.Michael Keane enjoyed three impressive seasons at Turf Moor before joining the Toffees in a deal that could rise to B#30million this summer.The 24-year-old is a doubt for the fixture because of a foot injury but, even if he does play, Sean Dyche insists it will be business as usual."It will be like facing anyone, he's just another player who has come through us," said the Clarets boss."Very good player, very good person as well, like him a lot and I think he's going to continue to improve. But there will be no overthinking it. I'll say hello before the game, get on with the game and hopefully see him afterwards."Keane joined Danny Ings and Kieran Trippier in making the move from Dyche's Burnley to the upper echelons of the Premier League.Dyche is always happy to hear from his old players but has a policy of keeping his distance.He said he has sent the "odd text" to Keane, adding: "You do form a bond with players but when they leave it's not for me to oversee every part of their life."Now and again it's a respectful text, 'well done', 'hope you're well', stuff like that. It's the same with most of the players - Kieran Trippier, people like that, who I worked with a number of years ago."David Edgar I get some interesting texts from which are always good fun."

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.