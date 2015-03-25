 
  1. Football
  2. Everton

Everton to face Ruzomberok or Brann in Europa League third round qualifying

14 July 2017 12:54

Everton will face either Ruzomberok of Slovakia or Norwegian side Brann in their Europa League third qualifying round tie.

The Toffees finished seventh last season in the Premier League and were England's top seeds in Friday's draw in Nyon, with Manchester United having secured a place in the Champions League after winning the Europa League final against Ajax last season.

Bran currently hold a slender 1-0 lead from the first leg of their second qualifying round tie, which was played on Thursday night in Slovakia. The second leg will be on July 20.

Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen will meet either Apollon Limassol of Cyprus or Moldovan outfit Zaria Balti, if they can get past NK Siroki Brijeg.

The Bosnian's secured a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the second-qualifying round tie with the Dons at Pittodrie on Thursday.

Source: PA

Feature 5 talking points ahead of England

5 talking points ahead of England's second Test ag...

England will be hoping to capitalise on their 211-run Lord's victory when they take on South Africa in the second Investec Test at Trent Bridge.

Feature Johanna Konta holds the edge in past meetings with Venus Williams

Johanna Konta holds the edge in past meetings with...

Johanna Konta will play in her first Wimbledon semi-final when she takes on five-time former champion Venus Williams on Thursday.

Feature Five key matches which defined Johanna Konta

Five key matches which defined Johanna Konta's rem...

Johanna Konta is the first British woman through to a singles semi-final at Wimbledon since Virginia Wade in 1978.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of the British Grand Prix

5 talking points ahead of the British Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton will arrive at the British Grand Prix 20 points behind Sebastian Vettel in the race for this year's championship.

Feature Six of the best British Grand Prix races at Silverstone

Six of the best British Grand Prix races at Silver...

The British Grand Prix faces an uncertain future after Silverstone gave notice of its intent to leave the sport in 2019.

Feature How Andy Murray

How Andy Murray's Wimbledon campaign compares agai...

Andy Murray will hope to end the week by lifting the Wimbledon trophy for a third time.