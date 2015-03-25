 
  1. Football
  2. Everton

Everton target Nikola Vlasic given permission to leave Croatia Under-21 training

29 August 2017 02:53

Everton's chances of signing Hajduk Split midfielder Nikola Vlasic received a boost after the teenager was given permission to leave national team duty with Croatia's Under-21 side.

The Toffees are interested in the 19-year-old, whom manager Ronald Koeman got to see first hand in their recent Europa League qualifier, and on Monday Hajduk club president Ivan Kos admitted they could sell their prize asset before Thursday's deadline.

In a tweet the Croatia Football Federation confirmed Vlasic had on Tuesday asked permission to leave the squad.

"The U-21 national team's coach, Nenad Gracan, accepted the request of Nikola Vlasic and freed him of this representative action," they said.

When asked about a possible Everton bid Kos told Split newspaper Slobodna Dalmacija: "The transfer window runs until August 31, sometimes transfers happen a minute before midnight.

"We don't want to lose one per cent of our quality. We also have to think about financial stability."

Source: PA

Feature How have the Premier League clubs fared so far in the summer transfer window?

How have the Premier League clubs fared so far in ...

The summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Thursday, August 31, but there is still plenty of time for clubs to get late deals done.

Feature A look at Andy Murray

A look at Andy Murray's possible route to the US O...

Provided his dodgy hip holds up, Andy Murray will begin his US Open campaign next week with his sights on another grand slam title.

Feature How Root matched De Villiers

How Root matched De Villiers' world record...

Joe Root levelled AB de Villiers' world record of half-centuries in 12 successive Tests on day one against the West Indies at Headingley.

Feature Mayweather v McGregor - the top Google searches

Mayweather v McGregor - the top Google searches...

Floyd Mayweather's bout with Conor McGregor on Saturday has caught the attention of the sporting world, but what do the

Feature Aviva Premiership players to watch

Aviva Premiership players to watch...

The Aviva Premiership will once again welcome a host of star-studded new arrivals this season, while lesser-known fresh faces could

Feature Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney's top five England goals...

Wayne Rooney, England's all-time record scorer with 53 goals, has retired from international football.