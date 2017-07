Everton have completed the signing of Sandro Ramirez from Malaga on a four-year contract, the Premier League club have announced.

The 21-year-old forward completed his move to Goodison Park after Everton triggered a £5.3million release clause in his contract with the Spanish LaLiga side.

Sandro's arrival follows the likes of Jordan Pickford, Davy Klaassen and Henry Onyekuru, who have taken the club's summer spending over the £60m mark.

Source: PA

