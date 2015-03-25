 
  1. Football
  2. Everton

Everton sign Holland Under-18 international Nathangelo Markelo

19 June 2017 05:09

Everton have strengthened their Premier League 2-winning squad by signing Holland Under-18 international Nathangelo Markelo from Dutch second division side FC Volendam on a three-year contract.

The 18-year-old, who can play at centre-back or on the right side of defence, will go straight into under-23 coach David Unsworth's set-up as they begin preparations to defend their inaugural title.

"I'm looking forward to the season now. I have three years here and I hope to get plenty of playing time, develop as a player and then just keep making steps forward towards the first team," Markelo told evertonfc.com.

Source: PA

Feature Ronaldo to United could see Mbappe turn down Prem suitors for Madrid move - Transfer News

Ronaldo to United could see Mbappe turn down Prem ...

KYLIAN MBAPPE will disappoint his Premier League suitors by joining Real Madrid this summer, according to Marca.

Feature 5 things we learned from England

5 things we learned from England's tour of Argenti...

England became only the second team to complete a series clean sweep in Argentina despite being without no fewer than

Feature 5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions v Maori All Blacks

5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions v...

The British and Irish Lions squeezed the life out of the Maori All Blacks with a commanding 32-10 win in Rotorua on Saturday.

Feature Champions Trophy final talking points

Champions Trophy final talking points...

India and Pakistan meet in the Champions Trophy final at The Oval on Sunday.

Feature 5 potential destinations for Cristiano Ronaldo should he leave Real Madrid

5 potential destinations for Cristiano Ronaldo sho...

Cristiano Ronaldo's reported unhappiness in Spain will have some of the biggest clubs in world football on alert in a

Feature Champions Trophy final talking points

Champions Trophy final talking points...

India and Pakistan meet in the Champions Trophy final at The Oval on Sunday.