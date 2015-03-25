Everton sign Holland Under-18 international Nathangelo Markelo

Everton have strengthened their Premier League 2-winning squad by signing Holland Under-18 international Nathangelo Markelo from Dutch second division side FC Volendam on a three-year contract.

The 18-year-old, who can play at centre-back or on the right side of defence, will go straight into under-23 coach David Unsworth's set-up as they begin preparations to defend their inaugural title.

"I'm looking forward to the season now. I have three years here and I hope to get plenty of playing time, develop as a player and then just keep making steps forward towards the first team," Markelo told evertonfc.com.

Source: PA

