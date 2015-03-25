Everton put David Unsworth in temporary charge of first team

Everton Under-23s manager David Unsworth has been placed in temporary charge of the first team following Ronald Koeman’s sacking.

The former Toffees defender, who also stepped into the breach when Roberto Martinez was fired in May 2016, will oversee preparations for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup tie against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Everton can confirm David Unsworth will take temporary charge of the Everton first team, commencing with tomorrow night's @Carabao_Cup tie. pic.twitter.com/vyiEXZDZvI — Everton (@Everton) October 24, 2017

Unsworth, whose reputation has grown over the last year after guiding the under-23s to the Premier League 2 title last season, will face the media in a press conference at the club’s Finch Farm training complex on Tuesday afternoon to preview the game.

“Everton Football Club can confirm that David Unsworth will take temporary charge of the Everton first team, commencing with tomorrow night’s Carabao Cup tie at Stamford Bridge,” said an Everton statement.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

