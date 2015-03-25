 
Everton put David Unsworth in temporary charge of first team

24 October 2017 08:29

Everton Under-23s manager David Unsworth has been placed in temporary charge of the first team following Ronald Koeman’s sacking.

The former Toffees defender, who also stepped into the breach when Roberto Martinez was fired in May 2016, will oversee preparations for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup tie against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Unsworth, whose reputation has grown over the last year after guiding the under-23s to the Premier League 2 title last season, will face the media in a press conference at the club’s Finch Farm training complex on Tuesday afternoon to preview the game.

“Everton Football Club can confirm that David Unsworth will take temporary charge of the Everton first team, commencing with tomorrow night’s Carabao Cup tie at Stamford Bridge,” said an Everton statement.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

