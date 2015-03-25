 
  1. Football
  2. England

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford leaves England camp due to muscle injury

29 August 2017 09:23

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has withdrawn from England's World Cup qualifiers against Malta and Slovakia.

The uncapped 23-year-old linked up with the squad on Sunday but a muscular injury sustained at the weekend means he has returned to the Toffees.

England manager Gareth Southgate had already named three others goalkeepers in his squad - Joe Hart, Jack Butland and Tom Heaton - so has not named a replacement.

A Football Association statement read: " Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has left the England camp and returned to Everton.

"Having reported to St George's Park on Sunday evening, the 23-year-old underwent an assessment on a muscle injury sustained playing for his club.

"After discussions between England and Everton medics, it was decided it was in the player's best interests to return to Finch Farm for further treatment."

Source: PA

Feature How have the Premier League clubs fared so far in the summer transfer window?

How have the Premier League clubs fared so far in ...

The summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Thursday, August 31, but there is still plenty of time for clubs to get late deals done.

Feature A look at Andy Murray

A look at Andy Murray's possible route to the US O...

Provided his dodgy hip holds up, Andy Murray will begin his US Open campaign next week with his sights on another grand slam title.

Feature How Root matched De Villiers

How Root matched De Villiers' world record...

Joe Root levelled AB de Villiers' world record of half-centuries in 12 successive Tests on day one against the West Indies at Headingley.

Feature Mayweather v McGregor - the top Google searches

Mayweather v McGregor - the top Google searches...

Floyd Mayweather's bout with Conor McGregor on Saturday has caught the attention of the sporting world, but what do the

Feature Aviva Premiership players to watch

Aviva Premiership players to watch...

The Aviva Premiership will once again welcome a host of star-studded new arrivals this season, while lesser-known fresh faces could

Feature Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney's top five England goals...

Wayne Rooney, England's all-time record scorer with 53 goals, has retired from international football.