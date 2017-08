Everton will play Hajduk Split in the Europa League play-off round.

Ronald Koeman's team were paired with the Croatian club during UEFA's draw in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday.

Everton were seeded for the draw after overcoming Slovakian side Ruzomberok 2-0 on aggregate in the previous qualifying round.

Source: PA

