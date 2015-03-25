 
  1. Football
  2. Everton

Everton chief Farhad Moshiri gives Ronald Koeman his backing

02 October 2017 12:24

Everton manager Ronald Koeman still has the "total support" of majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri despite the club's underwhelming start to the season.

Moshiri thinks the supporters deserve better but believes a tough run of fixtures and injury problems are factors behind Everton's poor run of results.

Everton were booed off after a 1-0 home defeat to Burnley on Sunday, which Moshiri described as the only "unexpected" loss of the campaign. It leaves the Blues 16th in the Premier League table with just seven points from their opening seven matches.

After that game, Koeman said he was not worried about his future and Moshiri has made it clear that the Dutchman has the backing of the board.

"We're in a bad moment - but we have played three of the four title contenders away," Moshiri told talkSPORT.

"(Burnley) was the only unexpected loss. The four pre-qualifying UEFA games and two group games on Thursdays haven't helped. There is mental fatigue and seven injuries.

"These are early days and Koeman has my total support. We have great fans they deserve better. We know the honest and objective expectations of our supporters and will not let them down."

Everton have already faced both Manchester clubs and Chelsea away from home in the Premier League as well as hosting Tottenham at Goodison Park. Their only point from those matches came in a 1-1 draw against City.

Things do not look like getting much easier for Koeman after the international break as Brighton, Lyon, Arsenal, Chelsea and Leicester are Everton's next five opponents in all competitions.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

5 things we learned from the Premier League this w...

Manchester City and Manchester United maintained the pace at the top of the Premier League while Everton and Crystal Palace continued to struggle.

Feature Four talking points ahead of Premier League matchweek 7

Four talking points ahead of Premier League matchw...

The Premier League waves goodbye to September and says hello to October this weekend before the latest international break.

Feature Four talking points ahead of Chelsea v Manchester City

Four talking points ahead of Chelsea v Manchester ...

Champions Chelsea play early pace-setters Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Feature 6 contenders to be the next Bayern Munich boss

6 contenders to be the next Bayern Munich boss...

Bayern Munich are looking for a new head coach after parting company with Carlo Ancelotti following the 3-0 defeat to

Feature 3 of the most memorable Malaysian Grands Prix

3 of the most memorable Malaysian Grands Prix...

The Malaysian Grand Prix has been a permanent fixture on the Formula One calendar since it hosted it's first race in 1999.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of the Malaysian Grand Prix

5 talking points ahead of the Malaysian Grand Prix...

The fight for the Formula One World Championship moves on to Malaysia this weekend with the race expected to be the last held at the Sepang circuit.