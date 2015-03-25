Everton boss Ronald Koeman says club are 'still close' to Gylfi Sigurdsson deal

Ronald Koeman is confident Everton are close to striking a deal with Swansea for playmaker Gylfi Sigurdsson.

The Everton manager has also revealed the club have received no firm interest in midfielder Ross Barkley and the England international is now back in training after groin surgery.

Everton have had two approaches for Sigurdsson turned down by the Swans after being heavily linked with the 27-year-old throughout the summer.

Swansea are thought to be holding out for £50million and their manager Paul Clement has suggested negotiations are currently at an impasse.

But Koeman claimed last weekend a deal could be imminent and he still feels that is the case.

Sigurdsson will not be involved in Swansea's squad for their Premier League opener at Southampton on Saturday as the saga continues.

Koeman said: "It's still close. That has not changed. I heard some rumours that talks had broken down but still we are in negotiations with Swansea.

"I heard the comments of Paul Clement, the manager of Swansea, and of course everybody would like to have news.

"That is better for us, better for them, but everybody knows the window is difficult. It is always a game between the buying club and the selling club but we are close and let's hope we get the agreement as soon as possible.

"We are not in a hurry but finally we hope to do the deal."

Source: PA

