Everton 4-0 West Ham - 29-Nov-2017 : Match Report

Wayne Rooney netted a hat-trick, including an incredible strike from inside his own half, as Everton thrashed David Moyes' West Ham 4-0 at Goodison Park while incoming boss Sam Allardyce watched on from the stands.
Captain-for-the-night Rooney produced the sublime long-range effort, bringing back memories of his famous goal against West Ham for Manchester United in 2014, to complete his treble in the 66th minute.
The 32-year-old's first goal of the evening came in the 18th minute as he headed in on the follow-up after his penalty was saved by Joe Hart, and he slotted home his second 10 minutes later.
Jordan Pickford saved Manuel Lanzini's spot-kick just before the hour mark, and after Rooney's outrageous effort from distance, Ashley Williams then added a header with 12 minutes of normal time to go.
It all made for a thoroughly miserable night for former Everton boss Moyes and a hugely satisfying one for Toffees caretaker manager David Unsworth, who celebrated only the second win of his temporary stint.
And Allardyce, sat alongside Everton's major shareholder Farhad Moshiri and chairman Bill Kenwright, will surely have taken great encouragement from what he saw hours after the club had announced he was to finalise terms on becoming their new manager.
Source: PA