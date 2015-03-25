Ever Banega heading back to Sevilla after one season with Inter Milan

Argentina midfielder Ever Banega is set to return to Sevilla after the Spanish club agreed a fee with Inter Milan.

The 28-year-old left Sevilla for the San Siro a year ago, but made only 20 starts in Serie A as the Italian side endured a difficult campaign.

The two clubs have now agreed a deal for the former Valencia player to return to Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium on a three-year deal, subject to a successful medical.

A statement on Sevilla's official website said: "Sevilla FC and Inter Milan have reached an agreement for the transfer of Ever Banega, providing that the player passes a medical and signs his contract upon arriving in Seville.

"Banega, who will sign a three-year deal, returns to the Sanchez Pizjuan after joining Inter last summer, following two sensational seasons in which he was a key player for Sevilla.

"Despite not finding the sort of continuity a player really desires - 28 games played in Serie A, only 20 of these as a starter - and Inter's disappointing campaign, Ever Banega has at times shown the quality he is capable of, scoring six goals and assisting eight.

"Nevertheless, his performances in Italy were far from the level he demonstrated in Nervion during the second half of the 14-15 season and the entirety of the 15-16 campaign, becoming a genuine beacon of inspiration in the Sevilla attack and being a key player in the winning of the 2015 and 2016 UEFA Europa League titles."

Source: PA

