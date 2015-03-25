 
  1. Football
  2. Athletic Bilbao

Ernesto Valverde to leave post as Athletic Bilbao coach

23 May 2017 07:39

Athletico Bilbao have announced that coach Ernesto Valverde, who has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona, is leaving the club.

Valverde is believed to be the front-runner to replace Luis Enrique at the Nou Camp, with the Catalan giants set to reveal who their new coach is next Monday.

The chances of that being Valverde, a former Barca player, increased on Tuesday night with Athletic confirming the 53-year-old will not be in charge of the Basque outfit next season.

A brief club statement read: "Ernesto Valverde will not continue as coach of the first team of Athletic Club in the 2017/18 campaign.

"The coach, accompanied by president Josu Urrutia, will hold a press conference on Wednesday, May 24 at 1200 (local time) at San Mames."

Source: PA

Feature A closer look at Manchester United

A closer look at Manchester United's Europa League...

Ajax stand between Manchester United and Europa League glory on Wednesday.

Feature Chelsea make Lukaku top transfer priority, United open to offers for Smalling - Transfer News

Chelsea make Lukaku top transfer priority, United ...

Champions Chelsea have made former striker ROMELU LUKAKU their preferred attacking signing this summer, according to the Evening Standard.

Feature Who will replace David Moyes at Sunderland?

Who will replace David Moyes at Sunderland?...

Sunderland owner Ellis Short has launched the search for a ninth manager in eight-and-a-half years and a sixth in little

Feature Andre Agassi becomes latest

Andre Agassi becomes latest 'super coach' to teach...

World number two Novak Djokovic has announced Andre Agassi, an eight-time grand slam winner, will coach him at the French Open.

Feature Arsenal

Arsenal's Sanchez saga rumbles on after Champions ...

Arsenal's failure to make the Champions League next season is dominating the back pages and the future of ALEXIS SANCHEZ

Feature Goodbye to all that: The Premier League personalities set for the exit

Goodbye to all that: The Premier League personalit...

The final day of the season is often a time for emotional farewells as players and coaches prepare for a