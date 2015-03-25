Ernesto Valverde to leave post as Athletic Bilbao coach

Athletico Bilbao have announced that coach Ernesto Valverde, who has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona, is leaving the club.

Valverde is believed to be the front-runner to replace Luis Enrique at the Nou Camp, with the Catalan giants set to reveal who their new coach is next Monday.

The chances of that being Valverde, a former Barca player, increased on Tuesday night with Athletic confirming the 53-year-old will not be in charge of the Basque outfit next season.

A brief club statement read: "Ernesto Valverde will not continue as coach of the first team of Athletic Club in the 2017/18 campaign.

"The coach, accompanied by president Josu Urrutia, will hold a press conference on Wednesday, May 24 at 1200 (local time) at San Mames."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.