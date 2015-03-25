 
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting joins Stoke on free transfer

07 August 2017 07:53

Stoke have signed Cameroon international Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, the Premier League club have announced.

The winger, 28, pens a three-year contract at the bet365 Stadium, and joins on a free transfer following his release from Bundesliga outfit Schalke earlier in the summer.

Choupo-Moting's arrival at the Potters ends a lengthy pursuit, according to chief executive Tony Scholes.

He said on the club's official website: "Eric has been on our radar for several years and we actually tried to bring him to the club four years ago.

"The competition to sign him this summer was particularly intense with clubs across Europe wanting him.

"We are understandably thrilled to have secured his signature and Eric is excited about the prospect of playing in the Premier League."

Choupo-Moting, who has won 48 caps for Cameroon, becomes the fourth summer signing made by boss Mark Hughes, following Darren Fletcher, Kurt Zouma and Josh Tymon through the door.

He will join up with his new team-mates on Tuesday and hope to force his way into Hughes' side for the opening game of the Premier League season at Everton on Saturday.

