Enzo Zidane, son of Real Madrid boss Zinedine, joins Alaves

Zinedine Zidane has allowed his son Enzo to leave Real Madrid and join Alaves.

The 22-year-old midfielder has signed a three-year deal at Real's LaLiga rivals, who finished ninth last season, after ending his stay at the Bernabeu.

Enzo Zidane, a product of the Madrid academy, scored on his only first-team appearance in the Copa del Rey victory over Cultural Leonesa last term.

The former France Under-19 international played 78 games for Real Madrid Castilla, the club's reserve team, scoring seven goals and providing 15 assists.

A statement on Alaves' official website added: "Deportivo Alaves wants to welcome Enzo Zidane and wishes him the best of luck for the new season."

Source: PA

