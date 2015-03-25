Enzo Zidane, son of Real Madrid boss Zinedine, joins Alaves

Zinedine Zidane has allowed his son Enzo to leave Real Madrid and join Alaves.
The 22-year-old midfielder has signed a three-year deal at Real's LaLiga rivals, who finished ninth last season, after ending his stay at the Bernabeu.
Enzo Zidane, a product of the Madrid academy, scored on his only first-team appearance in the Copa del Rey victory over Cultural Leonesa last term.
The former France Under-19 international played 78 games for Real Madrid Castilla, the club's reserve team, scoring seven goals and providing 15 assists.
A statement on Alaves' official website added: "Deportivo Alaves wants to welcome Enzo Zidane and wishes him the best of luck for the new season."
