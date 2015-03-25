 
  1. Football
  2. West Ham United

Enner Valencia swaps West Ham for Mexican club Tigres UANL

13 July 2017 11:09

West Ham forward Enner Valencia has joined Mexican club Tigres UANL.

The Hammers have confirmed the 27-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Everton, has moved for an undisclosed fee.

Valencia arrived in east London from Mexican side Pachuca in 2014 after impressing at the World Cup with Ecuador.

He made 68 appearances for the Hammers, scoring 10 goals including a memorable long-range strike against Hull in his first season.

Valencia played 23 times for Everton last term, mostly as a substitute, and scored three goals.

Source: PA

Feature Johanna Konta holds the edge in past meetings with Venus Williams

Johanna Konta holds the edge in past meetings with...

Johanna Konta will play in her first Wimbledon semi-final when she takes on five-time former champion Venus Williams on Thursday.

Feature Five key matches which defined Johanna Konta

Five key matches which defined Johanna Konta's rem...

Johanna Konta is the first British woman through to a singles semi-final at Wimbledon since Virginia Wade in 1978.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of the British Grand Prix

5 talking points ahead of the British Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton will arrive at the British Grand Prix 20 points behind Sebastian Vettel in the race for this year's championship.

Feature Six of the best British Grand Prix races at Silverstone

Six of the best British Grand Prix races at Silver...

The British Grand Prix faces an uncertain future after Silverstone gave notice of its intent to leave the sport in 2019.

Feature How Andy Murray

How Andy Murray's Wimbledon campaign compares agai...

Andy Murray will hope to end the week by lifting the Wimbledon trophy for a third time.

Feature 10 things you should know about Johanna Konta

10 things you should know about Johanna Konta...

Johanna Konta is the first British woman to make the singles semi-finals at Wimbledon since Virginia Wade in 1978.