English football could be better off without the Carabao Cup, Mourinho suggests

21 September 2017

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho believes English football could survive without the League Cup - and may even be better off without it.

Seven months after lifting the trophy at Wembley, United began their defence of what is now called the Carabao Cup by comfortably overcoming Sky Bet Championship side Burton.

Marcus Rashford's brace was complemented by goals from Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial on a night when Lloyd Dyer netted a late consolation in a win as comfortable for Mourinho's Reds as the 4-1 scoreline suggests.

United's strength in depth allowed them to make nine alterations without a noticeable dip in quality - but the visitors' nine changes meant it was likely to be a matter of how many the hosts scored.

The fact Burton view the early weeks of the league season as more important than a trip to Old Trafford highlights the issues with a competition that even last season's triumphant manager Mourinho believes could be dispensable.

"You know, if the competition is an official competition, it is important for Manchester United and for me as a manager and I want the players to think the same way," he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"If you ask me could English football survive or even be better without this competition? Maybe.

"Maybe we would be fresher for European competitions, for example.

"But we have this competition, we have to respect, we have to respect the sponsors, we have to respect the opponents, we have to respect the professionalism of all of us trying to do the best.

"If we can win it, we win it. If we don't win it is because the opponents were better than us."

It was a cutting remark about a competition that has run since the 1960-61 season - and a view the English Football League is sure not share.

United's reward for beating Burton is a trip to Swansea in the fourth round, with Mourinho happy to come through the Carabao Cup tie without any injury concerns or cards.

The manager was quick to praise his attacking quartet of Rashford, Juan Mata, Lingard and Martial, with the latter looking sharp throughout the 90 minutes.

"He is starting lots of times," Mourinho said of Martial. "He started in the Champions League a few days ago, so he is always playing.

"I think he played every match, some starting, some from the bench.

"Of course I am happy with his performance, with his happiness on the pitch.

"He wanted to do things - a few things he did amazingly well, others not so well but he was always trying and, for me, that commitment, that happiness on the pitch is very important."

Source: PA

Roy Hodgson has taken up his first managerial post since departing as England coach after his appointment by Crystal Palace.

Liverpool return to Champions League action at home to Sevilla on Wednesday.

Manchester City face Dutch champions Feyenoord in the first match of their latest Champions League campaign on Wednesday.

Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys to win her first grand slam title at the US Open.

James Anderson has become the first England bowler to take 500 Test wickets during the third game against West Indies at Headingley.

James Anderson has joined Test cricket's elite 500 club, taking the landmark scalp in the third match against West Indies.