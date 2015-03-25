 
  1. Football
  2. England

England's Under-20 World Cup winners make the step up

24 August 2017 03:09

Thirteen of the men who claimed Under-20 World Cup final victory over Venezuela have been included in the latest England Under-21's squad.

Freddie Woodman, Fikayo Tomori, Kyle Walker-Peters, Jonjoe Kenny, Lewis Cook, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Josh Onomah, Dominic Solanke, Ademola Lookman and Kieran Dowell, who all started in the final in South Korea, are among those who have been elevated by manager Aidy Boothroyd.

Boothroyd will also be able to rely once again upon several of the players who helped their country reach the semi-finals at the European Under-21 Championships in Poland this summer with Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell, Demarai Gray and Mason Holgate also included.

England face Holland in Doetinchem on Friday, September 1 and Latvia at Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium four days later as they open their latest qualification campaign.

They will do so with the likes of Jordan Pickford, Nathaniel Chalobah, James Ward-Prowse and Nathan Redmond no longer eligible.

Newcastle's Woodman saved a penalty in the Under-20 final, which England won courtesy of Calvert-Lewin's lone strike.

Squad: Angus Gunn (Man City, on loan at Norwich), Freddie Woodman (Newcastle), Dean Henderson (Man Utd, on loan at Shrewsbury), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Jonjoe Kenny (Everton), Dael Fry (Middlesbrough), Mason Holgate (Everton), Fikayo Tomori (Chelsea), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Joe Worrall (Nottm Forest), Kyle Walker-Peters (Tottenham), Ben Chilwell (Leicester), Lewis Cook (Bournemouth), Josh Onomah (Tottenham, on loan at Aston Villa), Tom Davies (Everton), Kieran Dowell (Everton, on loan at Nottm Forest), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea, on loan at Crystal Palace), Dominic Solanke (Liverpool), Demarai Gray (Leicester), Kasey Palmer (Chelsea, on loan at Huddersfield), Ademola Lookman (Everton), Tammy Abraham (Chelsea, on loan at Swansea), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Arsenal).

Source: PA

