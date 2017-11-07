Englandâ€™s injured XI

Raheem Sterling, Fabian Delph and Jordan Henderson are the latest players to pull out of Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the friendly games against Germany and Brazil.

They join Tottenham trio Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Harry Winks in withdrawing.

Here, Press Association Sport compiles an XI of England’s injured stars:

An England team made up of players currently injured for the friendlies against Germany and Brazil (PA Graphics)

GK: Tom Heaton – Out since September 10 after injuring his shoulder against Crystal Palace.

DF: Nathaniel Clyne – Recovering from a back problem but has just suffered another setback, Clyne has not played all season.

DF: Calum Chambers – The three-cap centre-half injured his hip in a cup game against Doncaster in September and has not featured since.

DF: Fabian Delph – Impressive at full-back for Manchester City this season but has pulled out of the past two England squads.

MF: Harry Winks – Starred on his debut in Lithuania but an ankle problem has cost him another big opportunity.

MF: Jordan Henderson – One of Southgate’s most trusted performers but the Liverpool captain will be absent with a thigh complaint.

Adam Lallana’s last game was against France in June (Peter Byrne/PA)

LW: Adam Lallana – Last played in the June friendly against France but is expected back from thigh problems after the international break.

RW: Raheem Sterling – On fire for Manchester City this term, on the sidelines for England.

AM: Dele Alli – Scored twice to help Tottenham defeat Real Madrid but has been nursing a sore hamstring ever since.

Dele Alli will miss the friendlies against Germany and Brazil because of a hamstring injury (Mike Egerton/PA)

FW: Danny Welbeck – Made a goalscoring England return in Malta but tweaked his hamstring with Arsenal and is still recovering

CF: Harry Kane – Has established himself as England’s match-winner, captain-elect and premier goalscorer but unable to beat a tight hamstring.

Subs (also injured): Ross Barkley, Nathaniel Chalobah.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

