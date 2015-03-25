 
England youngsters can feel proud of Euros showing, says Ward-Prowse

28 June 2017 11:09

England Under-21 skipper James Ward-Prowse insists the Young Lions will learn from their agonising Euro 2017 penalty defeat to Germany.

They suffered a gut-wrenching shoot-out loss in their semi-final in Tychy on Tuesday, losing 4-3 following a 2-2 draw after extra-time.

Julian Pollersbeck saved Nathan Redmond's penalty after Nadiem Amiri netted to ensure the Southampton winger had to score.

Tammy Abraham also missed from the spot and Redmond left the Tychy Stadium in tears as Germany progressed to play Spain in Friday's final.

But Ward-Prowse, who has now played his last game for the Under-21s, believes the Young Lions will return stronger.

He told thefa.com: "We've practised during the weeks leading up to this and sometimes the keeper can do well, but we have to learn from these experiences to make us stronger.

"We're obviously disappointed, the reaction in the changing rooms is that everybody is proud of themselves and, while it wasn't the outcome that we wanted, we gave ourselves the best chance to win the game.

"We had to keep our heads up, we had to give ourselves the best chance and no-one has any regrets about the way we worked to get where we are.

"We're proud of the way we prepared ourselves for every game and we've had to overcome some difficult times, but that's the kind of character that we've got.

"But everybody, collectively and individually, will learn from this experience."

Nathaniel Chalobah also offered his support to Redmond on Twitter as the pair finished their Under-21 careers.

The Chelsea midfielder wrote: "7 years playing together through the England ranks with @NathanRedmond22. True winner in my eyes. Couldn't have got where we did if it.weren't for you bro so keep your head up.

"We win as a team & lose as a team. So proud of the squad. Bigger and better things to come."

Demarai Gray netted England's first-half equaliser after Davie Selke had opened the scoring for Germany before Abraham prodded the Young Lions 2-1 ahead.

Felix Platte headed in the equaliser as a weary England hung on for penalties and Lewis Baker, Ward-Prowse and Ben Chilwell all scored.

Jordan Pickford saved from Yannick Gerhardt, but it was not enough as Germany booked their spot in the final against Spain, who beat Italy 3-1.

Leicester winger Gray finished as England's two-goal top-scorer and rallied round Redmond.

"He has been great in the changing room. When the lads need waking up, he is the one that does it. We are devastated for him," said Gray, who turned 21 on Wednesday.

"We created some chances and we are so disappointed not to go through. I'll put my arm around his shoulder like he would do for me.

"It's not nice to see what happened to him, but we are there for him. I've looked up to him since our days together at Birmingham and he's helped me a lot, even in this tournament when I have been down. He will move on."

Source: PA

