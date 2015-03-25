England Women turn attention to World Cup after Euros heartbreak

England's heart-breaking Women's Euro 2017 exit has been followed by a swift switch of focus to World Cup glory.

The Lionesses' saw their dream of victory in this summer's tournament in Holland dashed as they were overpowered by the host nation in Enschede on Thursday.

The 3-0 loss came as a huge anti-climax to an uplifting campaign which had seen England underline their emergence on the elite stage and enjoy a big surge in profile.

Yet after the final whistle blew at the FC Twente Stadion, the beaten players gathered in a huddle and set a goal of winning the World Cup in France in two years' time.

England claimed bronze in Canada in 2015 and their next campaign begins against Russia at Tranmere's Prenton Park next month.

Forward Fran Kirby said: "It's difficult. We worked really hard collectively and individually for this moment and to get to where we are. Everyone is bitterly disappointed but we're just trying to pick ourselves up and get ready for the World Cup qualifiers.

"In the team huddle afterwards that's all we were talking about - picking ourselves up, getting ready to go, working just as hard as we have done to get into this tournament. Then you never know what happens.

"I think we have shown the unity that we have in this team and what we are building together. We are in a better place now than we were in Canada two years ago so hopefully in another two years we can really perfect it and go all the way."

England lacked the spark they had shown earlier in the tournament while Holland were clearly charged by the energy created by their vibrant, orange-clad supporters in the sold-out crowd.

Holland took a deserved lead with Vivianne Miedema's 22nd-minute header and her Arsenal colleague Danielle van de Donk doubled the advantage just after the hour following a mistake from another Gunner, Fara Williams.

In between the goals England rallied, with Jade Moore having an effort deflected on to the post and Ellen White unfortunate not to be awarded a penalty.

Holland's second goal was a significant blow but England still had opportunities in the latter stages, with tournament top scorer Jodie Taylor testing Sari van Veenendaal and Toni Duggan having an effort cleared off the line.

Time ran out for Mark Sampson's England and their misery was compounded when Millie Bright put through her own net with the last kick of the game.

Chelsea player Kirby said: "Holland have been one of the strongest teams in the tournament. They had the home nation behind them - incredible support - and we showed them a bit too much respect, maybe, in the first half.

"But overall I think we put in a good performance in a big game and if you ask anyone they probably wouldn't say it was a 3-0 game.

"We created chances and possibly could have had a few penalties but I think it just wasn't meant to be. It summed up our day when the deflection went in in the last minute.

"We can hold our heads high and proud. We've just got to build our confidence back up and I am sure we will."

Source: PA

